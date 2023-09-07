France 1 – 0 Ireland: Aurelien Tchouameni scores long-range stunner (video)

Real Madrid CF
France have taken a first-half lead against Ireland during Thursday night’s European Championship qualifier at the Parc des Prince.

Clearly the better team, both on paper and on the night, Didier Deschamps’ Les Bleus have so far been excellent, and they’ve got none less than they deserve thanks to a wonderful effort from midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni.

The Real Madrid midfielder, who started tonight’s game alongside Adrien Rabiot, saw teammate Kylian Mbappe lay the ball off before curling in a perfect effort that left goalkeeper Gavin Bazunu with absolutely no chance.

Pictures via BeIN Sports.

Pictures via TFI Direct.

