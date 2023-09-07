Chelsea have instructed struggling star to tone down one off-the-pitch activity due to concerns

Chelsea have reportedly instructed Mykhaylo Mudryk to tone down his work in the gym amid concerns that he’s over-doing it.

The Ukraine international has struggled badly since moving to Stamford Bridge back in January, and it will be interesting to see if he can overcome his current issues and bounce back to become the kind of player he looked like he could be at former club Shakhtar Donetsk.

According to The Athletic, one issue may be that Mudryk is spending too much time in the gym, with the club supposedly telling him to ease off on it a bit amid his struggles in his time in England.

Chelsea fans will hope that Mudryk can find a balance that works for him, with the report also quoting sources as sticking up for the player.

It seems clear that the 22-year-old is at least trying his best, rather than shying away from doing the work off the pitch to try and improve his game.

Chelsea will need to manage him carefully, but it seems they’re doing what they can to give him the best advice and to help him settle.