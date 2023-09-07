Mohamed Salah will not be moving to Saudi Arabia tonight but reliable journalist provides hint about future

Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah is the superstar the Saudi Pro League crave the most but the Egyptian will not be leaving Anfield before tonight’s Saudi transfer deadline.

The 31-year-old is an icon in that part of the world and his arrival would be massive for the region and Saudi League. Champions Al Ittihad chased the Liverpool star this summer but according to The Athletic’s David Ornstein, Salah will not be leaving Anfield before tonight’s transfer window deadline.

It was previously reported that Liverpool had rejected a verbal proposal, worth in excess of £100million plus substantial add-ons worth up to £150m, for the 31-year-old as it was too late in the window for the Reds to replace a key member of their squad.

However, Salah could leave next summer as the winger will only have a year left on his current deal and will be 32 years old. According to the report, there are good relations between all parties involved in a future deal and next summer would make more sense for the Merseyside club to sell.

Jurgen Klopp would get a huge sum of money for the superstar and would have time to find a younger, suitable replacement.