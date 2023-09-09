Newcastle United were reportedly interested in signing the Crystal Palace defender Joachim Andersen during the summer transfer window.

A report from Football Insider claims that Newcastle failed with a late bid for the Crystal Palace star.

The 27-year-old Denmark international has established himself as a reliable defender for the Eagles and he could have been a quality acquisition for Newcastle as well.

The Magpies were hoping to bring in a quality defensive partner for Sven Botman this summer.

Newcastle have one of the best defensive units in the league last season and they were hoping to add to their strengths.

It remains to be seen whether Newcastle decide to dip into the transfer market in January for a defender now.

Apparently, Newcastle offered in excess of £30 million for the Crystal Palace defender but the Eagles were unwilling to let the player leave.

The opportunity to join the Champions League-level club would have been an attractive option for Andersen as well. The defender is at the peak of his career and he will want to test himself at the highest level.