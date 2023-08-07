Newcastle United are looking to sign the Crystal Palace defender Joachim Andersen before the summer transfer window closes.

According to Fabrizio Romano, Newcastle are currently in discussions with the player’s agent regarding a summer transfer. The Magpies have admired the Danish international for quite some time and they have had multiple conversations with his agent.

The 27-year-old defender has done quite well since his move to Crystal Palace and the opportunity to play for Newcastle could be tempting for him.

The Magpies will be competing in the UEFA Champions League next season and they need a better squad to do well across multiple tournaments.

The defence is certainly an area that could use additions and Andersen would be a solid acquisition. The 27-year-old could form a quality partnership alongside Sven Botman.

Apparently, Newcastle were hoping to sign Axel Disasi from Monaco, but the Frenchman has decided to join Chelsea.

It appears that the Crystal Palace defender could be an alternative to the French international defender this summer.