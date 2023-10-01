Newcastle plot move to sign one of the best players in the Premier League this season

Newcastle United are closely monitoring Crystal Palace’s Joachim Andersen ahead of the January transfer window as the Magpies have a long-term interest in the centre-back.

That is according to Football Insider, who reports that Eddie Howe is keen to strengthen his defensive options in January and that Anderson is top of that list after Newcastle had a late summer bid rejected by Palace for the 27-year-old.

The Danish star has impressed massively since joining the Eagles in 2021 and has made a very strong start to the 2023/24 season.

Anderson has been one of the best defenders in the Premier League and was crucial to Roy Hodgson’s team winning 1-0 at Old Trafford on Saturday. The defender was a rock at the back alongside Marc Guehi and scored a wonderful winner at the other end of the pitch.

The Palace star would be a great addition to Howe’s squad but whether they can get it done, remains to be seen.