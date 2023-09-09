Tottenham Hotspur’s attacker, Richarlison, attracted late interest from Saudi Pro League club Al Ittihad on transfer deadline day, according to a report by The Telegraph.

This interest emerged after Al Ittihad’s £150 million bid for Liverpool’s Mo Salah was rejected.

The Saudi club considered Richarlison as an alternative target but faced a race against the clock to secure his signing before the transfer window closed.

Talks were held through intermediaries, but a deal could not be reached in time.

Richarlison joined Spurs for a fee of £60 million last summer but struggled to meet expectations during the last season, scoring only one league goal and three in all competitions.

And this season, despite an improved Tottenham team under manager Ange Postecoglou, Richarlison has still struggled to make a significant impact.

It is safe to suggest that Daniel Levy would have certainly entertained the idea of selling the Brazilian had the Saudis made a tempting offer for him.