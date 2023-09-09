Saudis made a move for Richarlison as Mo Salah alternative on deadline day

Tottenham FC
Posted by

Tottenham Hotspur’s attacker, Richarlison, attracted late interest from Saudi Pro League club Al Ittihad on transfer deadline day, according to a report by The Telegraph.

This interest emerged after Al Ittihad’s £150 million bid for Liverpool’s Mo Salah was rejected.

The Saudi club considered Richarlison as an alternative target but faced a race against the clock to secure his signing before the transfer window closed.

Talks were held through intermediaries, but a deal could not be reached in time.

More Stories / Latest News
Blow for Spurs as star player suffers minor injury while on international duty
Video: Tottenham’s Yves Bissouma produces one of the best assists you’ll see this season
Video: Kyle Walker equalises for England from a brilliant Harry Kane assist

Richarlison joined Spurs for a fee of £60 million last summer but struggled to meet expectations during the last season, scoring only one league goal and three in all competitions.

And this season, despite an improved Tottenham team under manager Ange Postecoglou, Richarlison has still struggled to make a significant impact.

It is safe to suggest that Daniel Levy would have certainly entertained the idea of selling the Brazilian had the Saudis made a tempting offer for him.

 

More Stories Richarlison

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.