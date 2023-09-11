Exclusive: Fabrizio Romano on candidates for next Germany manager after Hansi Flick sacking

Germany are on the lookout for a new manager after the sacking of Hansi Flick following the shock 4-1 defeat at the hands of Japan.

Writing in his exclusive CaughtOffside column, Fabrizio Romano named former Bayern Munich boss Julian Nagelsmann as one candidate for the job, though others are also in the frame as the federation will hold internal talks over how to replace Flick.

The German national team have certainly not been the force of old for some time now, and Romano believes it was the right call to replace Flick after poor results and performances.

Providing an update on the situation, Romano said: “Let’s start with last night’s breaking news about the German national team, with Hansi Flick sacked as manager following the 4-1 defeat against Japan. It was a really poor result and performance and now it’s been confirmed that Flick will no longer be the head coach. It’s over for the former Bayern Munich manager and some of his staff, and internal talks will now take place over his replacement.

“Let’s see what happens with Julian Nagelsmann, who has always been in the idea of the German federation, but it remains to be seen what he wants to do, while there are also other candidates on the list. We’ll have to wait and see the outcome of their internal talks, let’s give them some time to see what they decide, it could take some days.

“Overall this looks like the right decision, in my opinion. It was clear that something wasn’t working on and off the pitch – results, performances, also some players felt no motivation and energy in the key games. They needed a change, for sure.”

Flick won the Champions League during his time in charge of Bayern a few years ago, but it’s fair to say he didn’t have the same positive impact at international level, so it will be interesting to see what lies in store for him next in management.