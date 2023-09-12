Barcelona set to rival Real Madrid for £150 million Manchester City star

Although Manchester City are eager to renegotiate a new contract with Erling Haaland, the Cityzens face the possibility of losing the prolific Norweigan as early as 2025.
That’s according to a recent report from 90min, who claim Haaland, 23, has several release clauses in his current contract, including a fixed-price release fee of £150 million that will activate from 2025 onwards.
And when it comes to the prospect of the 23-year-old leaving the Etihad Stadium, while Real Madrid have always been viewed as the striker’s likeliest destination, another club have entered the mix – Barcelona.
Although it remains unknown just how financially stable both La Liga clubs are, with the pair taking new approaches to ensure their sustainability post-Covid, it wouldn’t be a surprise to see the European giants go head-to-head for arguably the sport’s best forward.
During his time in Manchester, Haaland, who signed for £51 million (Sky Sports) from Borussia Dortmund during the summer of 2022, has already scored 58 goals in 59 games in all competitions.
Not going to happen. Twaddle. Why would he move to a lesser club?