Barcelona set to rival Real Madrid for £150 million Manchester City star

Although Manchester City are eager to renegotiate a new contract with Erling Haaland, the Cityzens face the possibility of losing the prolific Norweigan as early as 2025.

That’s according to a recent report from 90min, who claim Haaland, 23, has several release clauses in his current contract, including a fixed-price release fee of £150 million that will activate from 2025 onwards.

And when it comes to the prospect of the 23-year-old leaving the Etihad Stadium, while Real Madrid have always been viewed as the striker’s likeliest destination, another club have entered the mix – Barcelona.

Although it remains unknown just how financially stable both La Liga clubs are, with the pair taking new approaches to ensure their sustainability post-Covid, it wouldn’t be a surprise to see the European giants go head-to-head for arguably the sport’s best forward.

During his time in Manchester, Haaland, who signed for £51 million (Sky Sports) from Borussia Dortmund during the summer of 2022, has already scored 58 goals in 59 games in all competitions.