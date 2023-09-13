European side preparing late offer for Aston Villa midfielder

Fenerbahce are reportedly considering a late offer for Aston Villa midfielder Leander Dendoncker ahead of the Turkish league’s transfer deadline on Friday.

Despite only signing from Wolves last year, Dendoncker, 28, has struggled to become a regular under Unai Emery.

Starting in just nine Premier League games since the start of last season Dendoncker is clearly struggling for game time, and with Fenerbahce able to offer more minutes, it wouldn’t be surprising to see the Belgian agree to a move.

However, before any of that can happen, Aston Villa will need to receive a formal offer, and that, according to Football Insider, is something that has yet to happen, and with Friday’s deadline fast approaching, if the Turkish giants are serious about recruiting the Villains’ number 32, they must act quickly.

Currently valued at around £15 million (Transfermarkt), Dendoncker, who has just under four years left on his contract, could be a relatively modest purchase. Whether or not Emery will let one of his senior midfielders leave without being able to sign a replacement remains to be seen though.