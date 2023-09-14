Video: Three key Liverpool stars missing from Thursday training ahead of Wolves clash

Liverpool travel to Wolves on Saturday morning and will be without three key stars for the trip to Molineux.

Jurgen Klopp’s men are looking to build on an impressive performance against Aston Villa last time out where the Reds secured all three points with a 3-0 win.

Following the international break, Klopp could be without Trent Alexander-Arnold, Darwin Núñez and Thiago Alcântara for the Wolves match as they were not spotted in taking on Thursday. 

Thiago is yet to feature for the Merseyside club this season but the absence of the others could be huge as they nurse injuries issues sustained over the past two weeks.

