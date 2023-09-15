Chelsea have identified 23-goal attacker as a target ahead of the January window

Chelsea have reportedly identified Santiago Gimenez as an option to improve their attacking unit.

A report from 90 Min claims that the 22-year-old Mexican international is a target for Chelsea and their Premier League rivals West Ham United.

The Mexican had an impressive campaign with Feyenoord last season and he helped them win the league title. He managed to score 23 goals across all competitions and he has started this season in fine form as well. Gimenez has five goals in his first four league games this season.

There is no doubt that he has the quality to play for a big club like Chelsea and the opportunity to move to Stamford Bridge could be hard to turn down. The Blues are reportedly looking at the Brentford striker Ivan Toney as well.

It is fair to assume that Gimenez might be a cheaper option compared to the Premier League striker and the Blues should look to sign him up in January.

Feyenoord’s Mexican forward Santiago Gimenez (C) celebrates with Feyenoord’s Turkish midfielder Orkun Kokcu (L) and Feyenoord’s Moroccan midfielder Oussama Idrissi (R) after scoring his team’s first goal during the Dutch Eredivisie premier league match between Ajax Amsterdam and Feyenoord at the Johan Cruijff ArenA in Amsterdam on March 19, 2023. (Photo by MAURICE VAN STEEN / ANP / AFP) / Netherlands OUT (Photo by MAURICE VAN STEEN/ANP/AFP via Getty Images)
Chelsea will need more quality in the squad if he wants to get back into the Champions League. They have made a mediocre start to the current campaign and Mauricio Pochettino needs to bring in the right reinforcements.

Gimenez will look to take the next step in his career and a move to the Premier League would be a tempting opportunity. Chelsea certainly have the financial resources to get the deal done and it remains to be seen whether the Blues can secure an agreement with the Dutch outfit.

