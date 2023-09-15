Chelsea officials analysing a January move for 27-year-old attacker

Chelsea are looking to bring in attacking reinforcements during the January transfer window.

A report from 90 Min claims that Chelsea officials are now analysing a possible move for the Brentford striker Ivan Toney when the transfer window reopens.

The striker is currently suspended until mid-January for breaching gambling regulations, but he is expected to return to training with the Premier League club this weekend.

It remains to be seen whether Brentford are prepared to sell their best striker midway through the campaign.

Chelsea have signed Nicolas Jackson earlier this summer, but they need to add more depth and quality to the attacking unit. The only other option at their disposal is Armando Broja.

The young striker is yet to return from his injury and Mauricio Pochettino needs a more proven goalscorer at his disposal.

Toney has been outstanding for Brentford in the Premier League, scoring 21 goals across all competitions last season. He could prove to be a quality acquisition for Chelsea and the 27-year-old has a quality to make an immediate impact as well.

The Blues will be hoping to get back into the Champions League and finish in the top four this season. They need the right reinforcements in order to get ahead of their rivals and Toney will certainly improve them.

Meanwhile, the opportunity to play for a big club like Chelsea will be an attractive proposition for the striker as well. The 27-year-old is at the peak of his powers and he will want to join the club where he can compete for major trophies in the coming seasons.