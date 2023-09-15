Surprise Premier League club a possible destination for Jadon Sancho in January

The future of Jadon Sancho at Man United hangs in the balance as the winger is now open to leaving the Manchester club in January if his situation remains the same until the New Year.

The 23-year-old has been exiled from Erik ten Hag’s squad in the aftermath of the Red Devils’ defeat to Arsenal after Sancho accused the United manager of lying over his absence from the matchday squad.

Although the Englishman has removed the 110-word statement he posted on Twitter, he has not publicly apologised. Therefore the Premier League giants released a statement this week to confirm his situation in which he will train alone for the foreseeable future.

The Manchester Evening News reports that Sancho is open to leaving Man United in January with two clubs already interested in the winger.

According to the report, Borussia Dortmund, where Sancho played for four years, is one club interested in acquiring the player’s services should he leave Old Trafford. The Englishman thrived in Germany and his time there saw him become one of the most sought-after talents in football.

Another club keeping an eye on the 23-year-old’s situation is Nottingham Forest. This would be a surprise move for Sancho to make but they are managed by the United star’s England Under-17 coach Steve Cooper, which could help Forest land the talented winger.

The next few months could be huge for Sancho’s career as the winger has bundles of talent that need to be showcased once more.