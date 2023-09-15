Video: “Hopefully, it’s me” – Man City’s Kyle Walker unveils big wish for this season

Kyle Walker put pen to paper on a new contract at Man City on Thursday and the right-back has now revealed one of his wishes for the current season.

The defender will stay at the Etihad until 2026 and this is great news for Pep Guardiola as the England star is an important figure both on the pitch and in the dressing room.

Walker has stated that he would now love to become the club’s permanent captain as the players are yet to choose one following the departure of Ilkay Gudogan this summer.

Walker has said via Football Daily: “It’s an honour to have that armband following some of the players that wore it in the past. Off the back of a treble-winning season to then go and captain the club for the first time and win the Super Cup, I felt very proud of myself.

“The vote is going to come in and the lads will determine who they want to be their captain for the foreseeable season. I wish whoever it is all the success, hopefully, it is me, but we will see what happens there.”