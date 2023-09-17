BBC pundit praises Liverpool star for “incredible” moment vs Wolves

Mohamed Salah was in impressive form on Saturday as Liverpool defeated Wolves 3-1 and the Egyptian’s second assist for the game-winner impressed BBC pundit Alan Shearer.

The Reds were awful in the first half at Molineux but a Salah-inspired second 45 minutes helped Klopp’s team to all three points.

The winger provided an assist for Liverpool’s first goal which Cody Gakpo scored in the 55th minute. The second assist was for the winning goal that Andy Robertson netted on 85 minutes.

Salah played a lovely ball into the left-back and the pass impressed Alan Shearer.

The former Newcastle star said on Match of the Day: “Look at this for a weight of pass.

“Robertson with the first pass, he follows that one. That is an incredible pass [from Salah] and a great finish there.”