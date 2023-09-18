Leeds United preparing to open contract talks with Wilfried Gnonto

Despite pushing for a transfer in the summer, according to recent reports, Wilfried Gnonto could soon be in contract talks with Leeds United over a new deal.

That’s according to a recent report from Football Insider, who claims the Whites want to reward the Italy international, who is one of the club’s lowest-paid players, with a new and improved contract.

Although Gnonto, 19, looked nailed on to leave Elland Road earlier in the summer, following a failed transfer, the talented teenager now looks to have got his head down as he prepares to play an important role in the season ahead.

And clearly keen to keep hold of arguably one of their most valuable players, the Yorkshire giants are desperate to extend their number 29’s contract even though his current one doesn’t expire until 2027.

During his first year at Elland Road, Gnonto, who signed from FC Zurich in a deal worth £3.8 million (Daily Mail), has directly contributed to nine goals in 33 games in all competitions.

