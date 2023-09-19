Newcastle United have been linked with a move for the Paris Saint-Germain striker Hugo Ekitike once again.

The 21-year-old was linked with a move to the Premier League during the summer transfer window as well.

The talented young striker joined PSG on loan with an option to buy in 2022 and the French outfit activated the clause earlier this summer. However, it seems that the French outfit were looking to cash in on him immediately and Eintracht Frankfurt were keen on signing the player.

The 21-year-old was not keen on a move to Germany and PSG are unhappy with the situation. Ekitike is unlikely to get regular game time at PSG and he should look to leave the club when the transfer window opens in January.

Newcastle are not the only Premier League club keeping tabs on his situation. As per reports (h/t HITC), the likes of West Ham United and Crystal Palace are keen on the player as well.

The 21-year-old needs to play regularly at this stage of his career and if PSG cannot provide him with the platform, an exit in January would be ideal for all parties.

PSG will be hoping to recoup the €35 million they paid for the 21-year-old and it remains to be seen whether the Premier League clubs are prepared to shell out a premium for him.

Newcastle could definitely use more depth in the attacking department and Ekitike would be the ideal understudy to Alexander Isak.

The Frenchman has the potential to be a quality striker in the coming seasons and a move to the Premier League could accelerate his development and help him improve as a player.