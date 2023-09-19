Video: Rodri at it again in the Champions League scoring another stunner

Rodri has added to Man City’s lead in their Champions League opener with Crvena Zvezda as the Spaniard has scored a stunner to make it 3-1.

Pep Guardiola’s side have been fantastic in the second half after falling behind late in the first half but the home side have blown the Serbian side away at the Etihad.

It has been a Julian Alvarez-inspired performance as the in-form Argentina star scored a brace to give the Premier League champions the lead in the clash.

Rodri has now added a third with a stunning goal as City have now confirmed all three points.

The technique on this Rodri goal ? Pinpoint from Man City's #UCL hero ? pic.twitter.com/tOsuJIHl7M — Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) September 19, 2023