Video: Rasmus Hojlund scores first Man United goal on huge stage vs Bayern Munich

Manchester United FC
Posted by

Man United are back in their Champions League clash with Bayern Munich as Rasmus Hojlund has netted his first goal for the Manchester club.

Erik ten Hag’s side were stunned after a positive start to the game when Bayern scored two goals in the space of four minutes. The first came courtesy of an Andre Onana howler, while Gnabry doubled the lead shortly after.

United have now started the second half quickly as Hojlund has scored his first goal for his new club and has brought his team back into the match.

Footage courtesy of beIN Sports and CBS Sports

More Stories / Latest News
Video: Sensational run from Musiala helps Bayern Munich double lead against Man United
Video: Jesus slams home Arsenal’s third before half-time against PSV
West Ham’s unexpected stroke of luck for Liverpool clash
More Stories Rasmus Hojlund

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.