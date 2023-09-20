Video: Rasmus Hojlund scores first Man United goal on huge stage vs Bayern Munich

Man United are back in their Champions League clash with Bayern Munich as Rasmus Hojlund has netted his first goal for the Manchester club.

Erik ten Hag’s side were stunned after a positive start to the game when Bayern scored two goals in the space of four minutes. The first came courtesy of an Andre Onana howler, while Gnabry doubled the lead shortly after.

United have now started the second half quickly as Hojlund has scored his first goal for his new club and has brought his team back into the match.

?GOAL | Bayern 2-1 Manchester United | Rasmus Hojlund Follow our partner page@ocontextsoccer pic.twitter.com/uFU8KhzlWQ — VAR Tático (@vartatico) September 20, 2023

RASMUS HØJLUND SCORES HIS FIRST MAN UTD GOAL! ? pic.twitter.com/XfHxL5csMH — CBS Sports Golazo ?? (@CBSSportsGolazo) September 20, 2023

Footage courtesy of beIN Sports and CBS Sports