Manchester United winger Antony has not been able to live up to the expectations since his big-money move to Old Trafford.

The Red Devils paid around €100 million to sign the 23-year-old Brazilian international but he has contributed to just 8 goals in 48 appearances for the Premier League side across all competitions.

Furthermore, the 23-year-old is currently embroiled in non-sporting problems and he has been given some time off to sort out his issues.

The Brazilian was expected to come in and make an immediate impact at Old Trafford. After an impressive campaign with Ajax, the 23-year-old did not manage to hit the ground running in the Premier League and his performances have been rather underwhelming.

A report from Fichajes claims that Manchester United could now look to cash in on the player.

The transfer window will reopen in January and it remains to be seen whether Manchester United decide to sell the player. Alternatively, they could look to loan him out so that he can get regular first-team action and regain his form and confidence.

The Red Devils will be aware of the fact that they will not be able to recoup the kind of money they paid for the Brazilian and it remains to be seen whether they decide to cut their losses on him.

There is no doubt that Antony is a prodigious talent with a bright future ahead of him and time will tell whether Erik ten Hag is willing to be patient with him.