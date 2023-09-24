News that Bruno Guimaraes has apparently committed his immediate future to Newcastle will have delighted the Toon Army, and with a £40m ace now in talks with the club, more good news could be around the corner.

Reliable journalist and CaughtOffside columnist, Fabrizio Romano, tweeted the news of the Brazilian’s new deal, valid until 2028 and with a release clause of £100m.

EXCLUSIVE: Newcastle agree new deal with Bruno Guimarães, here we go! It’s done — contract until June 2028 ????? #NUFC ?? Key detail: understand the new deal will include release clause and it will be in the region of £100m. Bruno, so happy to extend as he loves the club. pic.twitter.com/YI8CaCyeVs — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) September 23, 2023

Securing one of the Magpies best players will afford Eddie Howe the opportunity to continue to build, with Guimaraes as the fulcrum in the heart of midfield.

Alongside the Brazilian, his countryman, Joelinton, has been a revelation too, and though out of action for a few more weeks, it appears he’ll be one of the next to be tied down.

According to the Shields Gazette, Newcastle are already in talks to extend the contract of the player they bought for a then club record £40m from Hoffenheim.

It’s true that both south American stars have been a little off the boil this season but no one is doubting their qualities.

Given how much of a focal point they are for the team, Guimaraes with his intricate skills and Joelinton with his marauding runs, securing both represents great business for the Saudi Public Investment Fund (PIF) who continue to back their manager, Eddie Howe, to the hilt.