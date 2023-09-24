Mikel Arteta explains how “extraordinary” Arsenal signing has “surprised” him

Arsenal FC
Posted by

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has heaped praise onto summer signing Declan Rice for the extraordinary way he has adapted so quickly to his new team.

The England international has proven a superb edition to the Arsenal squad after his move from West Ham United in the summer, and it’s little surprise that Arteta is delighted with the impact he’s making.

Rice will undoubtedly be key for the Gunners this afternoon as they take on Tottenham in the North London Derby, and Arteta singled him out for praise ahead of today’s big game, as quoted by journalist Fabrizio Romano in the post on X below…

More Stories / Latest News
Former Tottenham ace’s ice cold Arsenal put down
(Photos) Steven Gerrard wears full Arabic dress on Saudi National Day
Exclusive: Fabrizio Romano sets record straight on star’s transfer situation following Man Utd & Spurs links

Arsenal fans will surely share Arteta’s view here, with Rice so instantly looking at home at the Emirates Stadium and making the north London giants look like even more serious title contenders than they were last term.

Man City may have ended up winning the treble in the end, but AFC weren’t far behind them in the table and may well have kept their lead at the top if not for some unfortunate injuries at key moments.

More Stories Declan Rice Mikel Arteta

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.