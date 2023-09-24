Crystal Palace on alert over Leeds midfielder

It appears to be a feature of Crystal Palace’s recruitment at present that they intend to hire the best young English talent around.

A preference for those that don’t cost a premium and who can be moulded into exactly the type of player that the Roy Hodgson needs.

At present, the Eagles can boast some brilliant stars such as Marc Guehi, Eberechi Eze and Michael Olise, and if they get their way, they might even add an exciting 17-year-old talent to their roster.

News that they’ve been keeping tabs on a Leeds United starlet for quite some time isn’t likely to go down well in the corridors of power at Elland Road mind.

According to Alan Nixon, via a tweet from the CPFC Transfers HQ account, the Eagles are running the rule over defensive midfielder Archie Gray.

The 2023/24 season has been a breakthrough campaign for the youngster, having played virtually every minute of every game this season per WhoScored.

Whilst Palace have the advantage of offering the player Premier League football, Leeds are already up to fifth in the Championship this season and will be looking to get back in the top flight at the first time of asking.

Furthermore, the Gray family has a rich history at Elland Road, with Archie’s dad Andy, grandfather Frank and great-uncle Eddie Gray all turning out for the club.To that end, there is an emotional pull there that Palace won’t be able to match.

That doesn’t mean a transfer can’t be done, but it’s likely to be difficult.

