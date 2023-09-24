(Photos) Steven Gerrard wears full Arabic dress on Saudi National Day

Steven Gerrard has been spotted embracing the culture of Saudi Arabia following his high-profile move to the Middle East earlier this year.

Having been sacked from his role as Aston Villa manager, Gerrard, 43, was offered the chance to join Al Ettifaq.

Jumping at the chance to be part of the lucrative Pro League, the Liverpool legend agreed and has now been in charge of the Saudi side since the start of July.

And clearly enjoying life in Dammam, the 43-year-old fully embraced Saudi National Day and was even pictured wearing a full Arabic dress.

Check the images out below courtesy of Al Ettifaq on Instagram.

