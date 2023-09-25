Brentford’s Ivan Toney is currently serving an eight-month ban for breaking the Football Association’s betting rules but that has not stopped other clubs from enquiring about the availability of the English striker.

The 27-year-old is back in training with Brentford ahead of his return to action in January but will he be at the West London club beyond the winter transfer window?

Speaking on the latest episode of CaughtOffside’s The Debrief podcast, transfer journalist Fabrizio Romano has stated that it is a possibility that Toney will move to a new club upon his return to football with both Chelsea and Arsenal interested in the striker.

Romano said when asked about the possibility of Toney moving to Stamford Bridge in January: “I think it is a possibility. It is not something guaranteed yet because also for Toney it is time to consider all the opportunities; it is not time to negotiate yet, but Chelsea are among the clubs interested in the situation and informed on the conditions of a deal, so let’s see if it will be Ivan Toney or a different kind of player.

“From what I am hearing, Arsenal have also asked about the conditions of a deal a couple of weeks ago and now with new agents, the player is 100% available to new opportunities.”

This interest comes off the back of an impressive campaign from Toney last season, where the Brentford star scored 20 goals across 33 Premier League games, finishing third in the Premier League’s top goalscorer standings behind Erling Haaland and Harry Kane.

Many fans of the league would like to see what the 27-year-old would do with better players around him and that opportunity may come next year.