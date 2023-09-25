Transfer News (LIVE) Arsenal eyeing up move for Manchester City player

CaughtOffside Live Blog

This page will update live with the latest relevant news, no need to refresh the page!

13:05 Newcastle and Manchester United interested in French midfielder

According to Calciomercato, Newcastle and Manchester United are interested in snapping up Juventus midfielder Adrien Rabiot.

However Juventus reportedly want to tie Rabiot down to a new deal, so it remains to be seen whether a move would materialise.

12:12 Chelsea linked with Roma swap deal

Reports from Calciomercatoweb have claimed that a swap deal could be done, which could see Tammy Abraham return to Chelsea.

This deal would see Romelu Lukaku join Roma on a permanent deal, who is currently on loan in Rome.

11:00 Arsenal eyeing up January move for Manchester City midfielder

Arsenal are reportedly interested in signing Kalvin Phillips from Manchester City.

Reports from Fichajes claim that the midfielder would be interested in joining Arsenal, if he was given first team assurances.