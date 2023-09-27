Manchester United touch base with key figure’s camp over new contract talks

Manchester United have reportedly been in contact with Erik ten Hag’s camp over potentially negotiating a new contract for the Dutch tactician.

Ten Hag is approaching 18 months in charge at Man Utd, and it had always been the plan for the club to open talks over an extension by that point, with initial talks seemingly underway, according to 90min.

It’s not been the easiest time for the former Ajax manager at Old Trafford, though he did win the Carabao Cup final last season and get the team back into the Champions League by finishing third in the Premier League table.

Still, there have been numerous issues with players like Cristiano Ronaldo, Harry Maguire and Jadon Sancho, while the style of football hasn’t always lived up to expectations.

Ten Hag impressed during his time at Ajax, and while this is a far bigger challenge, it probably seems sensible for the club to stick with him and give this project more time.

United have chopped and changed their managers a lot in the post-Sir Alex Ferguson era, with little success so far.