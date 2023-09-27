“Why is it different for Ten Hag” – Jamie Carragher backs Man United boss in Jadon Sancho row

The dispute between Man United manager Erik ten Hag and Jadon Sancho continues to rumble on but the Dutch coach now has Sky Sports pundit Jamie Carragher in his corner.

It is coming up to a month since the drama began as the winger is currently training away from the first-team squad at Man United after refusing to apologise to Ten Hag after the Englishman essentially called the Dutch coach a liar after he stated that Sancho was not in his squad for the Arsenal match because he trained badly that week.

The United boss wants a public apology before allowing Sancho to return to training and the Dutch coach will not back down, reports Sky Sports.

The 23-year-old is a bright talent but Ten Hag can’t have his decisions and authority questioned going forward and therefore, needs to set an example – which Carragher believes is the right thing to do.

Speaking about the Jadon Sancho situation at Man United, Carragher said on The Overlap: “I’m with Erik ten Hag on this one. We always say how strong Pep and Klopp are, Guardiola banished and sold a great player like Cancelo.

“They just deal with these situations and we say ‘oh they’re strong managers, very ruthless’ like Sir Alex Ferguson, we praise them, so why is it different for Erik ten Hag.”

Carragher raises a good point here as it seems that there is a lot of support for Sancho in this saga when Ten Hag is just looking out for his team going forward.