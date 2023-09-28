23-year-old Arsenal star ready to give everything for the club after regaining his confidence

Arsenal star Emile Smith Rowe says that he has got his confidence back and is ready to “just go for it” at the North London club after a tough time with injuries.

The 23-year-old started his first match for Arsenal in 499 days on Wednesday night as Mikel Arteta’s side beat Brentford 1-0 in the Carabao Cup.

The game was the Englishman’s 100th appearance for Arsenal but it was a long time coming due to injuries the player has suffered over the last year.

The Arsenal star underwent surgery to overcome a long-standing groin problem last September but suffered a setback on his return four months later before making eight appearances off the bench at the back end of last season.

The 2021/22 season was a big year for Smith Rowe and having regained his confidence back, the Gunners midfielder is now ready to reproduce the form he showed throughout that campaign.

Speaking after the Brentford match, Smith Rowe stated that he is just going to go for everything now having had a change in mentality.

The 23-year-old said via the Daily Mail: “I have changed a bit of my mentality … just to go for it. I have not really got anything to lose. I have tried to change that inside me.

“I used to have a lot of doubts. I used to question my confidence, at times. But now I am really strong. I am feeling really fit and I am taking that into now.

“The gaffer has really helped me with that. He was helping me through my injury and often pulled me for chats about how I can be mentally stronger.

“I tried to support the boys as much as I could when I couldn’t help them on the pitch. It was really tough but I am stronger now.”