Brentford striker Ivan Toney continues to be linked with a move away from the club.

The reliable Fabrizio Romano has now provided an update on the 27-year-old Premier League striker’s future.

Romano claims that Arsenal and Chelsea are both keen on the player and they have now been informed of the potential conditions of the deal.

It will be interesting to see if the two clubs decide to make a move for Toney in January. Apparently, Brentford will quote different prices for January and the summer transfer window.

It remains to be seen which of the two clubs come forward with a concrete proposal to sign the player.

Toney has already switched to new agents in order to secure a move away from Bradford once his suspension is over. The striker is currently suspended for breaching the FA’s Gambling regulations.

Arsenal could use a clinical finisher like him and he could prove to be a quality alternative to Gabriel Jesus.

The 27-year-old will look to compete at the highest level and challenge for major trophies. The Gunners could certainly provide him with that platform.

Chelsea have struggled to score goals since last season and Mauricio Pochettino needs to add more depth to his attacking unit. The Brentford striker is well-settled in English football and he could make an immediate impact at both London clubs.

They would represent an excellent opportunity for the player and it remains to be seen where he ends up.

Arsenal are currently playing in the UEFA Champions League and that could give them an edge in the transfer chase.