Although injuries are starting to bite, Mikel Arteta will continue to do his level best to ensure that his Arsenal side can challenge the best teams in the Premier League and Europe for the major titles on offer.

The Spaniard had his critics at the beginning of his tenure but there appears to be little doubt that he’s the right man for the job now.

Only a late season wobble in 2022/23 saw Man City overtake them in the last knockings of the campaign, or else the club would’ve been celebrating their first English top-flight title since The Invincibles season.

It’s little wonder then that those players who took the club so close to the title are being rewarded with new contracts.

According to the Daily Mirror, the next in line is Arsenal’s £50m defender, Ben White, a player described by Arteta in the Amazon All or Nothing documentary as “really talented” (h/t Daily Mirror).

What this new deal does is continue to strengthen the bond that the manager has with all of his young players, and gives everyone the stability that’s required for longer-term success.

Arsenal are clearly moving in the right direction and with the board backing Arteta all the way, there’s a feeling that success might just be around the corner.

Once a new contract is signed and sealed, White can relax in the knowledge that he’ll continue to play an important part in that journey.