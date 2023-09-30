Video: Ollie Watkins at the double for Aston Villa against high-flying Brighton

Cometh the hour cometh the man, and Brighton and Hove Albion must be sick of the sight of Aston Villa’s Ollie Watkins.

The centre-forward struck twice in the opening 21 minutes to take the sting out of Roberto De Zerbi’s exciting side.

More Stories / Latest News Roma team news to face Frosinone West Ham had a very good reason for not signing Jesse Lingard Atlanta vs Juventus team news and where to watch

His opener on 14 owed much to a super cross from Matty Cash but the second was all his own work.

It was a timely brace with Gareth Southgate thinking who should supplement his England squad over the next few months and ahead of the European Championship in 2024.

It's lift off for Aston Villa! ? Ollie Watkins reaches Matty Cash's cross to give his side the lead! ? pic.twitter.com/XbmzoYJk9D — Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) September 30, 2023

Brilliant from Ollie Watkins! ? The Aston Villa star expertly bags his second goal inside 20 minutes! ? pic.twitter.com/ytm0BhrLoh — Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) September 30, 2023

Pictures from TNT Sport and fuboTV