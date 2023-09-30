Video: Ollie Watkins at the double for Aston Villa against high-flying Brighton

Aston Villa FC Brighton and Hove Albion
Posted by

Cometh the hour cometh the man, and Brighton and Hove Albion must be sick of the sight of Aston Villa’s Ollie Watkins.

The centre-forward struck twice in the opening 21 minutes to take the sting out of Roberto De Zerbi’s exciting side.

More Stories / Latest News
Roma team news to face Frosinone
West Ham had a very good reason for not signing Jesse Lingard
Atlanta vs Juventus team news and where to watch

His opener on 14 owed much to a super cross from Matty Cash but the second was all his own work.

It was a timely brace with Gareth Southgate thinking who should supplement his England squad over the next few months and ahead of the European Championship in 2024.

Pictures from TNT Sport and fuboTV

More Stories Ollie Watkins Roberto De Zerbi Unai Emery

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.