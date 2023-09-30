Video: Ollie Watkins at the double for Aston Villa against high-flying Brighton

Cometh the hour cometh the man, and Brighton and Hove Albion must be sick of the sight of Aston Villa’s Ollie Watkins.
The centre-forward struck twice in the opening 21 minutes to take the sting out of Roberto De Zerbi’s exciting side.
His opener on 14 owed much to a super cross from Matty Cash but the second was all his own work.
It was a timely brace with Gareth Southgate thinking who should supplement his England squad over the next few months and ahead of the European Championship in 2024.
