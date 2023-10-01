Video: Fan footage shows hot headed Liverpool star Darwin Nunez going off at a Spurs fan after the game

A new fan footage shows Liverpool striker Darwin Nunez argue with a Tottenham supporter on his way down the tunnel after last night’s game.

Liverpool players were left fuming after what they had just gone through. A game marred with several controversial decisions went against them as they lost 2-1 to Spurs in the most dramatic manner.

And while many spoke out after the game in the post match interview or on their social media account, Darwin Nunez was seen going off on the pitch as well with a home supporter.

The viral clip shows him exchanging some words with a Tottenham fan as he went down the tunnel.

Nunez vs. Spurs at Anfield We will be there pic.twitter.com/M9Nb6C37K2 — Liam (@_LiamLFC_) October 1, 2023

Nunez has a reputation of being hot headed and just moments ago, a Liverpool staff member was seen going after the Uruguayan on the pitch after the full time whistle to hold him off from doing anything stupid.