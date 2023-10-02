Arsenal are eyeing up a move for the Manchester City midfielder Kalvin Phillips.

The 27-year-old has struggled for regular game time with the Premier League champions and he could look to leave the club soon. A report from Fichajes claims that Arsenal are determined to bring in a quality midfielder and they have identified Phillips as a priority.

Apparently, a move to Arsenal would guarantee the player a prominent midfield role. Players like Jorginho have been quite underwhelming this season and Arsenal could certainly use an upgrade. Phillips was an outstanding player for Leeds United and he could be a key player for Arsenal as well if he manages to recapture that form.

The England international will hope to get his career back on track and a move to Arsenal could be ideal for him. It remains to be seen how the situation develops and whether Manchester City are prepared to cash in on him during the January transfer window.

The defending champions will want to compete for major trophies and they might not be keen on weakening their squad midway through the season. Manchester City might prefer any transfer to happen at the end of the season. As far as Arsenal are concerned, they need to sign a quality central midfielder in January and they should look to move on to other targets if Phillips proves to be unattainable.

Arsenal came close to winning the league title last season and they will look to push until the very end this season as well.