Manchester United considered signing Turkish youngster as alternative to Mason Mount

Manchester United reportedly considered signing Turkish playmaker Orkun Kokcu when he was still at Feyenoord this summer.

This is according to Fabrizio Romano in his latest video post on YouTube, with the reporter taking a deep dive into some of the names the Red Devils missed out on in this summer’s transfer window.

It seems Kokcu is a player Erik ten Hag was a fan of due to his knowledge of Dutch football, but the 22-year-old ended up joining Benfica instead as it seems Man Utd’s top priority target for that area of the pitch was Mason Mount, who ended up joining from Chelsea.

Mount is yet to really hit form for United, but it’s easy to see why MUFC went for the more Premier League-proven player, with Kokcu perhaps not quite ready to make this kind of big move just yet.

It will be interesting to see how the Turkey international gets on in Portugal and if that later leads him to moving to English football or another of the most competitive leagues.