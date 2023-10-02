Exclusive: Fabrizio Romano names three Manchester United transfer targets for 2024

Fabrizio Romano has once again discussed Manchester United’s plans to sign a new centre-back in 2024, with Antonio Silva, Jean-Clair Todibo and Edmond Tapsoba among the main names on their list.

Speaking exclusively to CaughtOffside on the Debrief podcast today, Romano confirmed that Man Utd are keen to make a major defensive signing next year, though it’s not yet clear if it will be in January 2024 or in the summer.

Silva looks like a top young talent who could be an ideal long-term successor to the likes of Raphael Varane and the out-of-favour Harry Maguire, while Todibo and Tapsoba also look like players whose peak years are still ahead of them.

Examining Big Ange's Big Plan at Spurs https://t.co/1V2Ap0qNVX — CaughtOffside (@caughtoffside) October 2, 2023

United currently have an issue with an injury to Lisandro Martinez, so it will be interesting to see if that persuades the club to speed things up and make a signing in January, rather than waiting until next summer.

One imagines most MUFC fans would be happy to see any one of Silva, Tapsoba or Todibo moving to Old Trafford in the months ahead.