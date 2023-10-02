Hello and welcome to my exclusive transfer news column – click here to subscribe to the Daily Briefing for more content from myself, Ben Jacobs, Jonathan Johnson, and more!

Pedro Neto is having a fantastic season, he’s really performing at a super level recently and in particular against Manchester City this weekend, so what’s his situation?

Of course, he’s a Wolves player and we need to respect that and to allow them to enjoy this incredible talent, but, at the same time, there is the feeling that in 2024 we will see important clubs coming in for Neto. There’s no clarity at all on price tag now, also because in the summer for Wolves it was not even a topic to sell Pedro Neto, he was untouchable.

Arsenal have been tracking the player, they know the player very well, and they wanted him last year, but there are also other clubs keeping an eye on the situation. Many clubs are considering Neto as a target and they know he’s a very good player, though I can’t name these clubs as of now. But as I said, in 2024 Neto’s situation could be one to watch.

As I tweeted yesterday, Andrey Santos’ early struggles on loan at Nottingham Forest continued as he once again failed to get any minutes for the club this weekend.

Of course Chelsea want Andrey to play but he’s adapting to new city, new club, new manager… it takes some time. October will be crucial to understand how this situation will evolve, but I can say that Chelsea are obviously monitoring the situation closely.

Some fans have asked me about Marcus Rashford – he’s had a noticeable dip in form after playing so well last season, and also his body language hasn’t always seemed very positive.

Obviously it’s not been an easy start to the season for Manchester United in general, and we tend to notice more when it’s a star player like Rashford not performing, but from what I’m hearing from everyone close to the player and the club, he is trying his best, and it’s felt that it is just a matter of time before we see him back to his best level.

There is no panic, no alert, from those with an understanding of how things are looking in United training sessions.