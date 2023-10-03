Liverpool rival Arsenal for transfer of Premier League star as potential Mohamed Salah replacement

Liverpool are reportedly adding Wolves winger Pedro Neto to their list of targets as they consider options in the transfer market in case Mohamed Salah leaves the club at the end of the season.

The Egypt international ended up staying at Anfield this summer despite transfer rumours linking him with a possible late move to Saudi Arabia, so one imagines Liverpool could be keen to plan for the future in attack.

According to Football Transfers, in-form Wolves wide-man Neto is now emerging as one of their options in that area of the pitch, though early suggestions are that the Portugal international might be too expensive for them.

Neto’s fine form this season has also seen him linked with Arsenal by Fabrizio Romano, so there could be an intriguing battle for the 23-year-old in the near future.

Arsenal already have some superb attacking players like Bukayo Saka, Gabriel Martinelli and Leandro Trossard, but it would be fair to say that there’s probably room for a bit more depth in that area of the pitch.

Neto is certainly looking good enough to make the step up for someone like Liverpool or Arsenal, and one imagines other clubs might also start taking a look at his situation if he keeps performing at this level.

