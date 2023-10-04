Video: Explosion of noise at St James’ Park as Almiron opens scoring against PSG

Miguel Almiron has given Newcastle the lead in their Champions League clash with PSG as Eddie Howe’s side make a dream start at St James’ Park.

It is a huge night for the Premier League club as they return to Europe’s biggest competition and the atmosphere at St James’ Park has been electric.

The noise levels went up a few notches after 17 minutes when the home side pounced on a Marquinhos mistake, which eventually led to Almiron putting Newcastle ahead.

The stadium erupted as the ball hit the net and it will be interesting to see how the match develops from here.

ABSOLUTE SCENES! ? Newcastle have LIFT OFF in the #UCL ?? What a moment for Miguel Almirón and The Magpies ???? pic.twitter.com/0zAK0x51BG — Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) October 4, 2023