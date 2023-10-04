Video: Explosion of noise at St James’ Park as Almiron opens scoring against PSG

Newcastle United FC
Posted by

Miguel Almiron has given Newcastle the lead in their Champions League clash with PSG as Eddie Howe’s side make a dream start at St James’ Park. 

It is a huge night for the Premier League club as they return to Europe’s biggest competition and the atmosphere at St James’ Park has been electric.

The noise levels went up a few notches after 17 minutes when the home side pounced on a Marquinhos mistake, which eventually led to Almiron putting Newcastle ahead.

The stadium erupted as the ball hit the net and it will be interesting to see how the match develops from here.

More Stories / Latest News
Video: Celtic Park erupts as home side take lead in Champions League clash
Liverpool linked with player that could “grow into” Salah role
More upheaval behind the scenes at Chelsea as Todd Boehly moves the goalposts again
More Stories Miguel Almiron

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.