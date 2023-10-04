West Ham United reportedly fear that they could have another Declan Rice situation on their hands in the near future.

The Hammers lost star player and club captain Rice to Arsenal this summer, and were never in the strongest negotiating position due to his contract situation.

The England international had just a year left on his deal with West Ham, and this allowed Arsenal to get a big-money deal done for him eventually.

West Ham are now facing similar issues with Jarrod Bowen, who is no closer to extending his deal at the London Stadium and who is being linked with Liverpool.

Bowen would surely have other suitors too if this saga drags on, so WHUFC need to sort this out as soon as possible, with fears growing that it could end up similar to how Rice’s time at the club ended.