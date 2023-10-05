Daniel Farke has revealed a pre-match chat he had with defender Joe Rodon before Leeds United beat QPR 1-0 on Wednesday night.

Since joining on loan from Premier League side Tottenham Hotspur, Rodon, 25, has been in excellent form. However, while the defender’s performances have been a huge positive for his manager, his disciplinary record has raised some eyebrows.

After receiving a second card against Hull City, Rodon found himself suspended for the Whites’ 3-0 victory over Watford. Liam Cooper played that game before Rodon was recalled to the starting lineup last night for the game against QPR.

And Farke has admitted he wants the Welshman to improve this part of his game and insists the training pitch is the best place to start practising.

“I was pleased with him overall because he was involved in many good results and many clean sheets. Not each and every game before was spot on in every detail, yellow and red card was unnecessary,” the German said.

“Also I had a chat with him because he can improve more on the training pitch. We spoke about this topic and he has delivered in the last days. It was the time to give him the next chance,” Farke continued.

“If you are on it in training, train proper and concentrate with good body language, then you always have good chances to deliver good performances. That’s what he did today, I am pretty pleased with him.”