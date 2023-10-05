England squad announced: Injured Arsenal ace Bukayo Saka included, West Ham man recalled

Gareth Southgate has released his latest England squad for the upcoming international break, featuring Arsenal forward Bukayo Saka despite his current uncertain injury status.

See below for the squad in full, as confirmed via BBC Sport this afternoon:

Goalkeepers: Jordan Pickford (Everton), Aaron Ramsdale (Arsenal), Sam Johnstone (Crystal Palace).

Defenders: Levi Colwill (Chelsea), Lewis Dunk (Brighton), Marc Guehi (Crystal Palace), Harry Maguire (Manchester United), John Stones (Manchester City), Fikayo Tomori (AC Milan), Kieran Trippier (Newcastle), Kyle Walker (Manchester City).

Midfielders: Trent Alexander-Arnold (Liverpool), Jude Bellingham (Real Madrid), Conor Gallagher (Chelsea), Jordan Henderson (Al-Ettifaq), Kalvin Phillips (Manchester City), Declan Rice (Arsenal).

Forwards: Jarrod Bowen (West Ham), Phil Foden (Manchester City), Jack Grealish (Manchester City), Harry Kane (Bayern Munich), James Maddison (Tottenham), Eddie Nketiah (Arsenal), Marcus Rashford (Manchester United), Bukayo Saka (Arsenal), Ollie Watkins (Aston Villa).

West Ham’s Jarrod Bowen and Aston Villa’s Ollie Watkins are two big names who’ve been recalled to the squad following a recent absence from the international set-up, with both players in superb form in the Premier League so far this season.

More Stories / Latest News Exclusive: Luis Enrique slammed for “suicidal” tactics that led to PSG being thrashed by Newcastle United West Ham line up move for Portugal forward but he prefers Tottenham Newcastle fans loving what Hugo Ekitike posted on social media during PSG game

Apart from that, many of the usual names are in there, with out-of-favour Manchester United defender Harry Maguire keeping his place, while Marcus Rashford has also been selected again despite a major dip in form for his club.

There can be no disputing call-ups for the likes of Jude Bellingham, Harry Kane and James Maddison, however, who have all started the season in fine form since sealing summer moves.