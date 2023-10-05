Exclusive: Fabrizio Romano responds to transfer rumours linking Man Utd with Premier League star

Manchester United transfer rumours are often leading stories, but that doesn’t mean they’re always accurate, with Fabrizio Romano taking to his exclusive Daily Briefing column today to set the record straight on one player being linked with the Red Devils at the moment.

Having recently reported that Man Utd were likely to be in the market for a new centre-back in 2024, Romano insists it’s still the three players he previously mentioned who are likely to be on the club’s agenda, with no further updates since he named Antonio Silva, Edmond Tapsoba and Jean-Clair Todibo as being on the Red Devils’ radar.

However, there have also been stories about Everton defender Jarrad Branthwaite being on United’s list of targets, with Romano shutting down those rumours in today’s column on Substack.

“Jarrad Branthwaite – The Everton defender has been the subject of rumours linking him with Manchester United, but while they want a CB in 2024 my understanding remains that the three main names being considered are Antonio Silva, Jean-Clair Todibo and Edmond Tapsoba,” Romano said.

Jarrad Branthwaite to Manchester United?
“Of course it’s normal to see a lot of players linked, but I have no further news since my update earlier this week.”

One imagines we can expect more defenders to be linked with moves to Old Trafford following Romano’s revelations about Silva, Tapsoba and Todibo.

