Video: Ward-Prowse shows Southgate what England are missing as pinpoint assist sees Aguerd head West Ham ahead again

On a day when James Ward-Prowse was again denied a place in the England national team, the West Ham star showed Gareth Southgate exactly what he’s missing with another pinpoint assist, this time to Nayef Aguerd.

The Hammers had been pegged back in their Europa League tie at Freiburg, but the former Southampton captain’s delivery from the dead ball came up trumps again.

More Stories / Latest News Video: Pascal Gross hands Brighton a lifeline in Marseille Video: West Ham pegged back by rejuvenated Freiburg Liverpool team news: Klopp rotates heavily for Union SG tie

He whipped in a corner and Aguerd wasn’t tracked and rose unchallenged to power home. The goalkeeper won’t want to watch the replay back either.

Two headers ?

Two goals ?? Nayef Aguerd meets James Ward-Prowse's corner to re-take the lead in Germany! ?#UEL pic.twitter.com/V7FSaqPhF8 — Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) October 5, 2023

Two goals. Two headers. ? West Ham retake the lead over Freiburg. ?? pic.twitter.com/JImI0y8RuX — CBS Sports Golazo ?? (@CBSSportsGolazo) October 5, 2023

Pictures from TNT Sports and CBS Sports Golazo