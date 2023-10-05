Video: Ward-Prowse shows Southgate what England are missing as pinpoint assist sees Aguerd head West Ham ahead again

On a day when James Ward-Prowse was again denied a place in the England national team, the West Ham star showed Gareth Southgate exactly what he’s missing with another pinpoint assist, this time to Nayef Aguerd.
The Hammers had been pegged back in their Europa League tie at Freiburg, but the former Southampton captain’s delivery from the dead ball came up trumps again.
He whipped in a corner and Aguerd wasn’t tracked and rose unchallenged to power home. The goalkeeper won’t want to watch the replay back either.
