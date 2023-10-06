Journalist believes 28-year-old ace might not be at West Ham next season

West Ham United midfielder Tomas Soucek has been linked with a move away from the club in recent weeks.

Journalist Paul Brown has revealed to Give Me Sport that the player might be willing to leave the club in the near future. Brown believes that West Ham have already signed a number of midfielders this summer and Soucek could be phased out in order to accommodate the new signings in the starting lineup.

Apparently, West Ham are hoping to hold talks with the player regarding a new contract and it remains to be seen how the situation develops. Brown claims that he might not be at the club next season.

“I think West Ham will certainly still talk to Soucek about a new contract. I kind of get the impression that he may be willing to leave the club though, and see what else there might be around for him in the next couple of windows. I think it will depend on just how keen both sides are to keep that relationship going. “He has probably played a bit more this season than most people thought, given the amount of signings they made in that area. They do have players that came in who don’t know the league and are still adapting and getting settled. “Once that adaptation period is over, is he still expecting to be a regular starter or would he gradually be phased out once the players they signed are all fully up to speed? It’s difficult to know, but I’m not convinced that Soucek will be at West Ham next season.”

The 28-year-old has been a useful player for West United since joining the club, but the Hammers have already signed quality midfielders like Edson Alvarez and James Ward-Prowse earlier this summer. Both players are certainly better than Soucek and they deserve to start regularly.

The 28-year-old midfielder will not want to sit on the bench at West Ham and a move away could be ideal for all parties. The Hammers should look to cash in on him and bring in a talented young central midfielder who can be an understudy to the likes of Alvarez and Ward-Prowse.

Soucek has shown his quality in the Premier League since joining the London club and he is unlikely to have any shortage of suitors. It will be interesting to see where he ends up in the coming months.