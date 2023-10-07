Burnley 1 – 3 Chelsea: Raheem Sterling with a clinical finish (video)

Chelsea are on the verge of winning their fourth Premier League game of the season.

Despite falling behind against Burnley during Saturday afternoon’s clash at Turf Moor following an early strike from Wilson Odobert, Mauricio Pochettino’s men have fought back well.

Amee Al-Dakhil dragged Chelsea level after the defender scored an unfortunate own-goal before Cole Palmer put the Londoners 2-1 up from the penalty spot.

And effectively finishing the tie off, Raheem Sterling has made it 3-1 with a clinical finish.

Pictures via +Sport 360.