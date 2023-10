Chelsea have turned Saturday’s Premier League game against Burnley around.

In action at Turf Moor, the Blues, led by manager Mauricio Pochettino, have managed to overcome an early goal from Vincent Kompany’s Clarets.

Wilson Odobert opened the game’s scoring in the first half before Ameen Al-Dakhil scored a deflected own goal. Summer signing Cole Palmer has since fired the Londoners into a 2-1 lead from the penalty spot after Raheem Sterling was hauled down by Vitinho.

Pictures via +Sport 360.