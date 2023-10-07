Gareth Southgate makes a fool out of himself trying to explain why he snubbed James Ward-Prowse

Gareth Southgate has made a fool out of himself while trying to explain his decision not to call up West Ham’s James Ward-Prowse for England’s next set of fixtures.

Preparing to play a friendly against Australia and a European Championship qualifier against Italy, Southgate has named his latest squad.

However, there are some notable admissions, including West Ham’s Ward-Prowse. Despite directly contributing to eight goals from his first eight games, the former Southampton captain was not included in Southgate’s latest England squad.

And when asked why he opted against calling the Hammers’ number seven up by the press, Southgate said he must be careful to avoid ‘recency bias’.

What a strange excuse considering the same manager has continually insisted he only picks players based on current good form – also known as ‘recency bias’.