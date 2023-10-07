Video: Richarlison in contention for miss of the season with shocking attempt vs Luton

Tottenham have travelled to Luton Town for the Premier League’s early kick-off on Saturday and the match has already seen one of the misses of the season.

As expected, Spurs have started the better of the two teams and have had a host of chances within the opening 30 minutes of the match. Several of them should have been scored but one stands out above the rest.

Within the first two minutes, Richarlison made a run to the back post but ended up with a miss-of-the-season contender as the Brazilian missed the target from a yard out.

Richarlison won't want to see that one again ? pic.twitter.com/gDJL0ywZjG — Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) October 7, 2023

Richarlison missed from here ?????????????pic.twitter.com/fH4lfHaWKY — Concra Gh (@GhConcra) October 7, 2023

Footage courtesy of TNT Sports and V Sport.